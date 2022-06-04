Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MIMO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of MIMO opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Airspan Networks has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Airspan Networks will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Airspan Networks news, Director Bandel L. Carano purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,240.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIMO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.