Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

