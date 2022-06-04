Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of AA opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

