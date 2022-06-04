Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will post $77.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $340.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $344.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.82 million, with estimates ranging from $421.03 million to $451.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRD opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

