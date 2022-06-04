Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE ATI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -683.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,991,000 after purchasing an additional 267,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 217,126 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

