AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

