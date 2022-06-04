Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

AYX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 484,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $60,464,000. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.