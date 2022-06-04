Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will announce $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Altimmune posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $5.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $235.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

