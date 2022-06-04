Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.12. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.