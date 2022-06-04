Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.
Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.12. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.