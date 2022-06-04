American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Argus upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

