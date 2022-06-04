American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

AXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 1,450,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

