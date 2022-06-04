American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.49.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
ACC opened at $65.15 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
