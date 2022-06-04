American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACC. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACC opened at $65.15 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

