American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:ACC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. 3,123,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

