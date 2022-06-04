American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
NYSE:ACC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. 3,123,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
