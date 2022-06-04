American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.10.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,189 shares of company stock worth $224,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in American National Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

