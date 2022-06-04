American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Robert Shepardson Sells 24,986 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $89,200.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,941.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.