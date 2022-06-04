American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 18,116 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $64,674.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,527,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,153.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02.

On Monday, March 7th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after buying an additional 148,001 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after buying an additional 1,153,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 715,750 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.