American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.00 on Friday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $56,770.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 688,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,438.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,995. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

