Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Insider Nicole Kelsey Sells 8,406 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) insider Nicole Kelsey sold 8,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $19,670.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amyris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amyris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Amyris by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

