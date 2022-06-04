Analysts Anticipate Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. Advantage Solutions reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advantage Solutions.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,417 shares of company stock worth $507,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,037 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.