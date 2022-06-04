Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Alteryx reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.