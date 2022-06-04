Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.81 Million

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) to post $220.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the lowest is $219.40 million. BRP Group reported sales of $119.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $923.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $896.87 million to $955.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

BRP stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

