Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 326,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

