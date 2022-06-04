Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will post $274.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.53 million to $278.10 million. CONMED posted sales of $255.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.55 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $111.06 on Friday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.72.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.