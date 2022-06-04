Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 98.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 43.9% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

