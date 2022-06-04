Analysts Anticipate Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24).

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.20. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

