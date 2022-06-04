Analysts Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.48. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

SU traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,155. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.