Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $519.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will post sales of $519.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.50 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $488.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.