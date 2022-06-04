Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 2,813,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $461.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

