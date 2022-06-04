Analysts’ Downgrades for June 3rd (ACC, AIZ, CPSI, ELS, EXAS, FREE, GRPN, HPQ, MU, NVRO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, June 3rd:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

