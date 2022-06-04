Analysts Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.72 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

