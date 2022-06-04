Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.21. Best Buy reported earnings of $2.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,282. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

