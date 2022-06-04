Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 393,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,972. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

