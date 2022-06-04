Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bruker reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 506,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bruker has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

