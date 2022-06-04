Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.