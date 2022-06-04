Analysts Expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will report $438.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.80 million and the lowest is $434.50 million. Cadence Bank reported sales of $282.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

