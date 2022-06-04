Analysts Expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to report $53.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $54.00 million. European Wax Center posted sales of $47.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $207.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $209.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $231.71 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $233.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.67. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in European Wax Center by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

