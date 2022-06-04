Analysts Expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $8.56 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $1.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 257.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $32.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $34.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.02 million, with estimates ranging from $40.97 million to $92.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

