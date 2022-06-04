Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,106,000.

GSHD opened at $49.73 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

