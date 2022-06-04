Analysts Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 79,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $269,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,393,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,338,331.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,065,133 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,378. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Liquidia by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 85.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

LQDA opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

