Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.11). Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.73. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

About Mesa Air Group (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.