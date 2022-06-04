Analysts Expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.50 Million

Brokerages expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to report $110.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.90 million. Park National reported sales of $115.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year sales of $446.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.90 million to $448.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $468.65 million, with estimates ranging from $458.46 million to $476.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. Park National had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 31.96%.

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Park National has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

