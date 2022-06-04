Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.59. Skyline Champion reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,314. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.