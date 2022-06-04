Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million.
Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
