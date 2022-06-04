Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.50. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

ZUMZ traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. 981,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,374. The company has a market cap of $605.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

