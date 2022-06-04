Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pulmatrix (PULM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) recently:
- 6/1/2022 – Pulmatrix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “
- 5/29/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 3,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $23.40.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
