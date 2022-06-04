Analysts’ Upgrades for June 4th (A, AMRN, BCOR, DCI, EXPD, FAST, FDP, MGEE, MIMO, NEWT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, June 4th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $117.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Star Equity Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company. Its operating divisions include Healthcare, Building & Construction and Real Estate & Investments. Star Equity Holdings Inc., formerly known as Digirad Corporation, is based in SUWANEE, Ga. “

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

