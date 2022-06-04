Analyzing Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 118.09 -$18.79 million N/A N/A Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 506.56 -$16.40 million ($1.53) -0.26

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.92% -79.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Kiora Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

