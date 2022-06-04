Analyzing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outset Medical and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $102.60 million 10.57 -$131.93 million ($2.96) -7.67 Hyperfine $1.50 million 129.88 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Hyperfine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -125.91% -35.58% -29.39% Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.29%. Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.76%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

