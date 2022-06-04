Analyzing Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 11.34 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -1.79 Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 391.80%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Stellantis.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

