Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Sell

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ANSLF stock remained flat at $$18.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Ansell has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

