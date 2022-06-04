Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Sell

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ANSLF stock remained flat at $$18.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Ansell has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
